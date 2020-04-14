Discovery’s Gerbrig Blanksma joins Blue Ant International

Blue Ant International, the sales division of Blue Ant Media, has appointed former Discovery executive Gerbrig Blanksma to oversee international sales across the UK and Italy.

Blanksma (pictured) joins the worldwide distributor’s London offices as SVP of international sales and partnerships. In the role, she will be responsible for expanding Blue Ant International’s content library with premium third-party content including high impact documentaries, fact-ent, specialist factual, scripted and kids and family genres.

In addition, Blanksma will lead sales and partnerships opportunities for UK-based, pan-regional buyers across all linear and non-linear platforms.

She reports into Solange Attwood, EVP of Blue Ant International.

Blanksma brings more than 13 years of experience in senior international distribution roles to the position. Most recently, the exec served as director of international sales and licensing for UK and EMEA at Discovery Inc., a post she held at Scripps Networks International prior to Discovery’s acquisition.

Prior to this, Blanksma spent nearly a decade at Ellen Windemuth‘s Off the Fence, culminating in her appointment as VP of sales and business development.

“Gerbrig’s strong relationships within the international sales community is a huge win for Blue Ant International,” said Blue Ant International’s Attwood in a statement. “She also brings extensive experience building partnerships with buyers to help fuel their regional broadcasting needs around the world, which makes her a perfect fit for our team.”