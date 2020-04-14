eOne chief strategy officer Peter Micelli to depart

Peter Micelli is departing eOne after two years in the role of chief strategy officer for film and TV.

The veteran TV executive joined eOne in February 2018 to support Mark Gordon, who had been named as president and chief content officer of film, television and digital the month prior.

During his time with eOne, Micelli was responsible for heading up TV strategy, TV packaging and sales efforts in the U.S.

The long-time TV agent, who previously served as co-head of the television department at CAA, repped Gordon for four years before joining him at eOne. Last July, eOne confirmed that Gordon had inked a multi-year producing deal with the company, as he transitioned out of his role as president and CCO.

News of Micelli’s departure comes three and a half months after Hasbro finalized its acquisition of eOne in a deal valued at around US$3.8 billion. Olivier Dumont (president, family and brands), Steve Bertram (president, film and television) and Chris Taylor (global president, music) were among the eOne execs confirmed to join Rhode Island-based Hasbro as the deal closed. They report to eOne president and CEO Darren Throop, who in turn reports to Hasbro chairman and CEO Brian Goldner. Details of Micelli’s next move have not yet been announced.

(From Playback Daily)