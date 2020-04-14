“Jersey Shore” stars DJ Pauly D, Vinny to host MTV prank series

ViacomCBS’s youth-skewing network MTV has greenlit a new prank series to be hosted by Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino.

Produced by British studio Gobstopper TV, Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny will pair one of the hosts with the victim of a viral Internet prank who is seeking to get revenge on their friends or family after initially being embarrassed online.

With the help of DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the teams will attempt to conduct elaborate and over-the-top pranks to get vengeance on their loved ones.

Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny is slated to premiere on MTV this summer. The program is also set to premiere internationally later this year.

Gobstopper’s Ross McCarthy and Jordan Read serve as executive producers on the series. Amy McCarthy and Andy Brown are series producers.