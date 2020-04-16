Fox to deliver pregnancy reality series “Labor of Love” from Propagate, Full Picture

American broadcaster Fox has greenlit a dating reality series with a twist that will document one woman’s mission to meet the potential father of her children.

Hosted by Sex and the City actor Kristin Davis, Labor of Love will chart former Bachelor contestant Kristy Katzmann on her “unconventional” journey to motherhood at 41 years of age.

The eight-part dating series will follow as Katzmann is matched with 15 like-minded men who will each week be faced with a variety of challenges that will put their parenting and relationship skills to the test. Those that prove worthy will advance to next week’s challenges.

After eight weeks of challenges and romantic dates, the mother-to-be will decide with the help of Davis whether she has found the partner she’d like to settle down and start a family with or if she’d rather continue on the path to motherhood on her own.

The series will be produced by Howard Owens and Ben Silverman‘s Propagate Content (Haunted, Running Wild with Bear Grylls) and Full Picture (Project Runway).

Executive producers include Howard Owens, Ben Silverman, Anne Walls, Spike Van Briesen and Laurie Girion. Kristin Davis will also serve as producer.

Labor of Love is slated to premiere May 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

“When I first heard the premise of Labor of Love, I knew I had to be a part of this show,” said Davis in a statement. “I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy’s side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting.”