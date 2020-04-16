Glass Entertainment Group sets pandemic dating podcast, looks to TV adaptation

Glass Entertainment Group will release the podcast Dating Diaries: Quarantine Confessions this April, with plans underway to pitch a television adaptation.

The podcast addresses how millennials and Gen Z are pursuing romantic relationships in isolation while abiding by, and sometimes ignoring, mandated self-quarantines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glass Entertainment Group most recently produced the podcast Confronting: OJ Simpson in partnership with Wondery.

Now, in Dating Diaries, the producer explores how young adults are navigating love, romance and intimacy through dating apps, FaceTime, Zoom and also with a “newfound trepidation” for in-person encounters.

Each week, hosts Andrea Gunning and Ben Fetterman will interview millenials who are experiencing this pandemic in different ways.

Dating Diaries: Quarantine Confessions launches April 22 on iTunes and Spotify.

Nancy Glass (pictured), CEO of Glass Entertainment Group, is in the process of pitching the idea to broadcasters.

“A lifetime with one person might be too much but weeks without anyone is unbearable,” Glass said in a statement. “That’s one of the lessons we’ve learned on Dating Diaries. The idea of dating may seem unimportant right now but for single people who live alone, this crisis brings an added layer of frustration. They crave attention, connection, and sex. On this podcast we talk to singles who are trying to figure out how to find happiness or at least a hookup during quarantine. The resulting podcast is funny, shocking and deeply moving.”

Hosts Gunning and Fetterman previously executive produced the Confronting: O.J. Simpson and currently serve as the executive in charge of production and director of business development and finance for Glass Entertainment Group, respectively.