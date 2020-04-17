Extra: Napa Valley Film Fest postpones; Cactus Tree, RMI to produce COVID-19 docuseries

Napa Valley Film Fest postpones

The annual Napa Valley Film Festival, meant to take place this November, has announced it will be not be running the event this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the next edition of the independent film, food and wine event will take place next year, from Nov. 10 to 14, 2021.

The screenings, industry panels, culinary demonstrations, wine-tastings, festival parties and more, will then celebrate its 10th anniversary.

“We appreciate the tremendous support and well wishes from our community during these uncertain times. With much regret, we are postponing the festival until 2021,” said Patrick Davila, chairman of the Cinema Napa Valley, in a statement.

Covid 19: Ripple Effect pre-sells into Germany, Africa

Cactus Tree Entertainment and Toronto-based RMI are co-producing a series on the coronavirus from its inception and beyond and filmed its first instalment in China in January.

The first one-hour episode of COVID-19: The Ripple Effect (pictured) shows how the virus spread from Asia to the rest of the world, from robot nurses to flight cancellations and beyond.

RMI uses its resources in Shanghai, Bangkok and across Asia to provide in-depth coverage of the virus spread from the first wave, to production relationships in Italy, throughout the European Union, Africa, the Middle East and North America to provide a comprehensive doc on COVID-19.

The multi-part series will be completed later this month, and is dedicated to executive producer Liz Levenson‘s father, who passed away from COVID-19 on April 11.

COVID-19: The Ripple Effect has been pre-sold to ZDF in Germany and M-Net in Africa.

The series is executive produced by Kevin Fox, Ellen Douglas, Liz Levenson and Benn Watson.

Mexican version of All Star Driving School to air, stream in April

Global production and distribution studio The Story Lab will launch its international format All Star Driving School in Mexico, as part of a deal with General Motors brand, Chevrolet.

The localized Mexican adaptation of the series will be produced locally by EstiloDF Studios, in partnership with The Story Lab.

The 9 x 30-minute series will premiere on the Sony Channel on Tuesday (April 21), then on E! Entertainment, Amazon Prime and Claro Video on Thursday (April 23).

Originally created by British producer Rumpus Media, the local version will feature Mexican film, television, music, and comedy stars, as they’re joined by family and famous friends as backseat drivers. They’ll be put to the test in a driving course through the streets of Mexico City.

The format is part of a nationwide campaign to promote safer driving.

Distributed by The Story Lab, the All Star Driving School format has sold previously to E4 in the UK, CTC in Russia and Planet TV in Slovenia.