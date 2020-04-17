Extra: Netflix, Netherlands Film Fund offer COVID-19 relief; Drive secures factual sales

Netflix, Netherlands Film Fund set relief fund

Netflix and The Netherlands Film Fund have established a new relief fund for film and TV productions affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The streamer will make €1 million (US$1.09 million) available in the region. The fund will be administered by producers of the affected productions, and will go to freelancers, filmmakers, cast and crew and other film professionals involved.

Exact criteria is expected to be drafted next week and published on the fund‘s website.

The news comes nearly a month after Netflix announced it established a fund of US$100 million to support film industry workers.

Drive inks global deals

Production-funding and distribution agency Drive has secured sales of more than 50 hours of ready-made factual content to broadcasters.

In Australasia, Seven Network in Australia and TopTV in New Zealand have both picked up The Restoration Workshop (pictured; 10 x 60 minutes). Produced by Middlechild for UKTV’s Yesterday channel, the series follows antiques dealer and expert restorer Gary Wallis as he and his team turn tired and unloved objects into high-end pieces of work.

Elsewhere, NRK in Norway, SBS in Australia and Home Entertainment publisher Dazzler Media have picked up Greek Island Odyssey with Bettany Hughes (6 x 60 minutes). Produced by Sandstone Global Productions for Channel 5 in the UK, the series follows historian Bettany Hughes as she embarks on a journey to unpack the history, archaeological discoveries and myths and legends of the Greek islands.

Drive also sold seasons one and two of docuseries Warship: Life At Sea (4 x 60 minutes and 5 x 60 minutes) to YLE in Finland. The show’s first season sold to RMC Story in France.

Produced by Artlab Films for Channel 5 in the UK, the series documents the “critical” months on tour with Britain’s HMS Duncan warship.

Finally, the distributor secured sales of Blink Films’ 10 Mistakes That Sank the Titanic (1 x 60 minutes) to ZDF in Germany, YLE in Finland, NRK in Norway, SBS in Australia and RMC Story in France. The one-off documentary explores how there was no single factor that sent the Titanic to the bottom of the ocean.

FilmRise acquires streaming rights to Mythbusters, Deadly Women

New York-based FilmRise has acquired select international streaming rights to science entertainment show MythBusters and true crime series Deadly Women.

The film and TV company will distribute MythBusters, the formerly long-running “truth uncovering” program hosted by Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, in the UK and Australia.

Deadly Women, a mini-series that chronicles three murders committed by women within each episode, will be digitally distributed by FilmRise in the UK.