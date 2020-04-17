HBO Max, Jax Media prep dog grooming competition series

WarnerMedia’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service HBO Max has greenlit the comedic dog grooming competition series Hot Dog from Jax Media and Making It‘s Nicolle Yaron.

The tentatively titled 12 x 30-minute series is inspired by celebrity dog grooming expert and Groomed author Jess Rona – who will lead the program’s judging panel – and will feature three dog groomers facing off in creative canine challenges showcasing humans’ best friend.

Each episode of the series will feature comedic commentary from celebrity guests and a host yet-to-be named as competitors navigate through challenges and “out of the box themes” meant to spotlight the best looks for canine breeds of all kinds.

The winner will walk away with a cash prize and first place rosette.

Hot Dog will be executive produced by Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell along with Making It‘s Nicolle Yaron and Jess Rona. Abi McCarthy has been tapped as showrunner.

HBO Max is slated to launch this spring.

“Jess Rona has made a name for herself as dog groomer-to-the stars and it is so fun to be able to bring her incredibly successful online brand and business to life in this way, ” said Jennifer O’Connell, EVP of original non-fiction and kids programming for HBO Max, in a statement. “Expect pure escapism that the whole family can watch together and root for their favorite pooch with the most fabulous and creative trans-fur-mations.”