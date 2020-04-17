La La Anthony, Leftfield ready Snap Original docuseries “The Honeybeez of ASU”

ITV America-owned production company Leftfield Pictures has teamed up with Power actress and producer La La Anthony’s LaLaLand on a Snap Original docuseries that follows Alabama State University’s dance squad, the Honeybeez.

Titled The Honeybeez of ASU, the 10-episode docuseries will follow the university’s plus-sized dance squadas they showcase their talents throughout the 2019-2020 college football season.

Each episode of the series will chronicle the Honeybeez, led by Coach Williams, as they navigate myriad personal and athletic challenges in preparation of tryouts and high-pressure performances as the dance group performs at half-time shows on the biggest collegiate stages throughout the NCAA.

The Honeybeez of ASU will launch on Snapchat on April 25, with a new episode available every day afterwards.

Anthony serves as executive producer under her LaLaLand banner. For Leftfield Pictures, executive producers are Shawn Witt, Andrew Schechter, Karen Kunkel Young and Bryan Stratte.

“The Honeybeez are an inspiration, not just among the HBCU dance scene, but to young dancers and performers everywhere,” said Anthony in a statement. “Their impact and success are a result of immense determination and talent, all while projecting strength, positivity and love. We can’t wait for Snapchat’s audience to get to know these amazing young women.”

