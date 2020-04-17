National Geographic digs deep with Blink Films for “X-Ray Earth”

London-headquartered indie Blink Films has won a new factual commission to produce a three-part series for National Geographic Channels worldwide.

X-Ray Earth (pictured) will chart the work of some of the world’s leading geologists to examine the latest scientific data “from thousands of sensors across the globe” that X-ray the deep interior of Earth and reveal the hazards hidden within it.

“Earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions are all driven by hidden forces and faults deep inside the Earth,” said Blink Films joint creative directors Dan Chambers and Justine Kershaw in a statement. “The crucial questions for scientists are when will they stir? What will they do? And how will it impact us? X-Ray Earth uses the latest technology and the world’s leading experts to give us the answers.”

The 3 x 60-minute series will broadcast across National Geographic channels globally, including the U.S. and UK this spring and summer.

X-Ray Earth is executive produced by Dan Chambers, Justine Kershaw and Dan Gold