CuriosityStream, Jupiter Entertainment prep Muck City football docuseries

Factual SVOD CuriosityStream will premiere its first original docuseries 4th and Forever: Muck City, produced by Jupiter Entertainment, this May.

The eight-part series centers on the Florida towns of Pahokee and Belle Grade, known as “Muck City,” where neighboring Pahokee and Glades High Schools produce more professional football players per capita “than anywhere else.”

A portrait of a “unique” American community coming together to help its youth succeed, the series is filmed at both schools throughout the summer and fall of 2019.

4th and Forever: Muck City documents the “emotional rollercoaster” behind the schools’ ongoing rivalry — from training camp and the regular season to the annual “Muck Bowl.”

Coach Demir “DJ” Boldin (pictured right) — brother of NFL star receiver and Muck City native Anquan Boldin — returns home to coach the young Blue Devils of Pahokee, while former NFL wide receiver Jessie Hester, also from the region, takes a second crack at leading his Glades Central Raiders to a championship run.

Among those featured in the series include Pahokee quarterback Mack Williams (left) and defensive lineman Delonus “Scooter” Kabir; with Glades Central standouts Ja’vontae “Tank” Williams and Jim Davis.

Executive producers for Jupiter Entertainment are Todd Moss, Patrick Reardon, and David Madison. For CuriosityStream the executive producer is Clint Stinchcomb and the head of content is Rob Burk.