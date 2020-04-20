Vice to premiere short doc “Gay Marriage Scam” this April

Youth-skewing media brand Vice Media is set to premiere the 30-minute documentary Gay Marriage Scam this April, lifting the lid on a “bogus” matchmaking business.

The film sees Vice reporter Reeta Loi (pictured) sign up for The Arranged Gay Marriage Bureau, which promises “a revolutionary arranged marriage system” for gay men and women in India.

With more than 3,700 clients globally, founder Urvi Shah claims to personally select suitable partners for a “substantial fee.”

Loi follows the journey of fellow subscriber Keith as he searches for a husband. After 11 months, Loi and the LGBT+ community using the service believe they are being scammed.”

In the documentary, Loi asks the question of “why love is a basic right for everyone except for LGBT+ communities in many places in the world.”

Loi said in a statement: “South Asian LGBT+ people are some of the most vulnerable and at risk people in the world. It has been devastating to find that anyone would choose to lie to us and steal from us, all under the guise of helping us find love. With so many of us lacking the support of family, to claim to be acting as such in the tradition of Arranged Marriage that is culturally so familiar to us, is also an unacceptable blow. Love is surely a basic human right that should not be criminalised between consenting adults. That this bureau was set up while criminal legislation was still in place in India is telling of a person keen to prey on people that have no other support or any safe way to find love. I hope that this documentary brings about the end of this shocking and horrific scam.”

Gay Marriage Scam premieres April 27 on Vice’s YouTube channel and at 9 p.m. on Vice TV.