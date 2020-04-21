BBC, CBC top Banff 2020 Rockie Awards noms

The Banff World Media Festival has revealed the full list of nominees for its 2020 Rockie Awards International Program Competition, with British pubcaster BBC firmly in the lead.

Recognizing excellence in television and digital media, the global competition will stream live on June 25. BANFF’s 2020 edition was recently canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the CA$25,000 Rogers Prize for Excellence in Canadian Content, 26 awards are presented in the category streams of: documentary and factual; arts and entertainment; children and youth; scripted; and podcast.

BBC secured 27 nominations, while CBC came in second place with 13 nominations. UK broadcaster Sky landed eight nominations, while National Geographic secured six and premium cable net HBO received five.

ARTE France and Finnish pubcaster YLE secured four nominations each.

In the lifestyle category, nominees are: Dating Around (Eureka Productions, Netflix); Difficult Destinations (Eén, De Mensen, VRT); Employable Me (Accessible Media Inc, All3Media, Thomas Howe Associates Inc.); The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+, National Geographic Studios, Nutopia); and Your Home Made Perfect (BBC2, Remarkable TV, Fluid Pictures).

Reality competition and game show nominees include: Blown Away (Blue Ant Media, Makeful, Marblemedia, Netflix); Holey Moley (ABC, Eureka Productions, Unanimous Media); Portrait Artist of the Year (Sky Arts, Storyvault Films); RuPaul’s Drag Race (MPRM Productions, VH1, World of Wonder Productions); and The Greatest Dancer (BBC1, Endemol Shine International, Syco Entertainment, Thames).

Docusoap and docuseries titles in contention are: 24 Hours in A&E (Channel 4, Endemol Shine International, The Garden Productions); Free One Day (Vier, Woestijnvis NV); Life Below Zero (BBC Studios, National Geographic); Pit Bulls & Parolees (44 Blue Productions, Animal Planet, Red Arrow Studios, Rive Gauche Television); and Who Are You Calling Fat? (BBC, Love Productions).

In the documentary and factual category, titles are nominated in six streams.

Crime and investigative documentaries nominated include: Children of the Snow (Cineflix Inc., Investigation Discovery); Sea of Shadows (Appian Way, Malaika Pictures, National Geographic Documentary Films, Terra Mater Factual Studios, The Wild Lens Collective); The Case Against Adnan Syed (HBO, Instinct Productions, Sky Atlantic); The Negotiators: Taipei Hostage Crisis (CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd., Peddling Pictures); and The Trial of Ratko Mladic (BBC, PBS Frontline, Peggy Pictures, Sandpaper Films, Sant&Usant)

Environmental and wildlife films up for an award include: Dragons & Damsels (Hooded Crow, Terra Mater Factual Studios); Meat: A Threat to Our Planet? (BBC, Raw); Seven Worlds, One Planet (pictured; BBC America, BBC Studios, China Media Group, CCTV9, France Televisions, Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF); The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+, Deeble & Stone, Wild Inspiration Ltd.); and Tigerland (Bloomfish Media, Discovery Channel, Fictionless, Oxygen, RadicalMedia).

Documentaries in contention in the history and biography category are: Cheating Hitler: Surviving the Holocaust (History, Saloon Media); Free Solo (Image Nation, Itinerant Media, Little Monster Films, National Geographic, Parkes+MacDonald); Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo (Abrupt Films, BKS Creative, BKS Crew Productions, Eldon Road Productions, Score G Productions, Sophia Entertainment, Super Channel, Upstream Flix); The Accountant of Auschwitz (documentary channel, Good Soup Productions, TLNT Productions); and The Green Book: Guide to Freedom (Impossible Factual, Smithsonian Channel).

Science and technology documentaries nominated include: Climate Change: The Facts (BBC Studios The Science Unit, IWC Media); Coded World (CNA, Peddling Pictures); Science Fair (Muck Media, National Geographic, Univision); The Planets (BBC Studios, Nova, PBS, Tencent Penguin Pictures, WGBH Boston); and War in the Blood: A Cure for Cancer? (BBC Two, Minnow Films).

In the social and current affairs stream, documentary nominees are: Broken (NPO, VPRO Television); Inside Our Enemies Life (Al-Arabia Channel, Capa Presse, France Televisions, RTBF); Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (A+E IndieFilms, Grain Media); Surviving R. Kelly (A+E, Kreativ Inc., Lifetime); and Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Hardcash Productions, ITV)

Finally, nominees in the web non-fiction category are: Devout + Out (Archipelago Productions, CBC Gem); Insignificant (ARTE France, Duck Factory, Lumento); Sober House: A Sign of Change in Cree Nation (CBC Gem, Wanderer Entertainment Inc.); Stonewall OutLoud (World of Wonder Productions); and True Dating Stories (CBC Gem, LaRue Entertainment).

The competition is juried by a panel of 150 international industry professionals and covering all major genres. A Grand Jury Prize winner is selected from the top-scoring programs across the field of nominees.

This year’s Grand Jury includes: Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer at Discovery; Lisa Godfrey, VP of original content at Corus Entertainment; Devin Griffin, general manager of BET+, BET Networks,; Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels and acquisitions at ITV; Jill Offman, managing director of Viacom International Studios UK and EVP Comedy Central and Paramount Network International; and Linda Simensky, head of PBS Kids Content, PBS Kids.

“Although we are not able to gather in-person, this year’s virtual Rockie Awards will, as ever, be a place to honor outstanding creative work,” said Jenn Kuzmyk, executive director of the Banff World Media Festival, said in a statement. “We will also take this opportunity to recognize the challenges that are being experienced within our sector and the role that our industry continues to play by uniting global audiences, informing, entertaining and giving comfort during extraordinarily difficult times.”