HBO Max sets launch date, slates “On the Record”, “Craftopia” and “Legendary”

WarnerMedia has set a May 27 launch date for its highly anticipated streaming platform HBO Max, and revealed the slate of original programming to be available at launch.

HBO Max will roll out with 10,000 hours of premium content, including the entire HBO service, franchises, previous and current Warner Bros. titles and originals — including a roster of unscripted series and documentaries.

The previously-announced underground ballroom dance competition series Legendary is one non-scripted original premiering May 27. The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion.

From Scout Productions, David Collins, Rob Eric and Michael Williams serve as executive producers. Jane Mun and Josh Greenberg are executive producers and showrunners.

Also premiering on launch date is kids’ crafting competition series Craftopia, executive produced by Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher for B17 Entertainment.

Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering’s Sundance-premiering documentary On the Record (pictured) will also be available at launch. The film presents a “powerful haunting story” of music executive Drew Dixon as she grapples with her decision to publicly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of alleged sexual assault.

The film chronicles the stories of several other accusers – Sil Lai Abrams, Sheri Sher– examining how the voices of women of color “are all too often silenced and ignored” in cases of alleged sexual assault, as well as the “cultural forces that pressure them to remain silent.”

On The Record is produced by Dick and Ziering’s Jane Doe Films with Dan Cogan, Geralyn Dreyfous and Jenny Raskin for Impact Partners; Regina K Scully for Artemis Rising; Ian Darling for Shark Island Institute; and Abigail Disney for Level Forward serving as executive producers.

The creative team includes producers Jamie Rogers and Amy Herdy.

Also, the streamer will pull from WarnerMedia’s library of “fan favorites,” with titles from CNN, TNT, TBS and truTV, to name a few.

CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown is among the WarnerMedia portfolio of programming and acquisitions to be available on day one.

After its launch, Max Originals will continue to premiere on the streamer at a “regular cadence” through summer and fall, including the previously announced Friends unscripted cast reunion special and Amy Schumer’s three-part documentary series Expecting Amy.

“It is thrilling to be approaching the launch of HBO Max so we can finally share the first wave of content our teams have been developing in partnership with a group of unparalleled creators,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, in a statement. “The originals slate available at launch represents a diverse range of unique voices emblematic of the quality and scope of our programming still to come.”