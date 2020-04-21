ViacomCBS Int’l Studios, Fremantle prep COVID-19 series “Balcony Stories”

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) will launch Balcony Stories this April, a slate of short form content that explores how people are experiencing COVID-19.

Produced by VIS in collaboration with Fremantle, Balcony Stories leverages user-generated content from audiences and talent. The content will be crafted into 27 local versions to air across 130 countries and 100 channels with four daily episodes airing Monday to Friday. Some of the week’s best content will air every Saturday in a supersized episode.

Aiming to celebrate the creative ways people are sharing stories while staying at home, the series premieres April 22 on MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Paramount Networks, BET and Spike, and digital platforms across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

“During these months, our eyes have opened up as well as our imagination, our sense of humor, and the artist within us all,” said Raffaele Annecchino, president of ViacomCBS Networks EMEAA, in a statement. “Sharing the fun and emotional stories that we are all living can underline even more the fact that we are still all together, reflecting the empathy, creativity, and positive vibes from around the world.”