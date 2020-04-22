History slates three-night miniseries event “Grant” for late May

A+E Networks’ History will premiere the previously-announced six-part documentary Grant, exploring one of America’s most underappreciated generals and presidents, this May.

The three-night miniseries event will examine the life story of Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th President of the United States, through his own perspective and experiences to explore the Civil War and Reconstruction, which attempted to reconcile the North and the South following the abolition of slavery.

As a U.S. Army General and Commanding General during the American Civil War, Grant led the Union Army to victory over the Confederacy with the supervision of Abraham Lincoln, and also led the effort to remove the remnants of Confederate nationalism and slavery during Reconstruction.

Grant will additionally utilize a blend of dramatic scenes, expert commentary and enhanced archival imagery, alongside on-camera interviews with top experts in the field including Ron Chernow, retired United States Army General and former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director David Petraeus, acclaimed author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates and professor of English at West Point, Elizabeth Samet to name a few.

“Ulysses S. Grant is one of our most brilliant, yet misunderstood presidents and History is committed to telling the compelling stories, like his, of those who have shaped our great nation,” said Eli Lehrer, EVP and GM for History, in a statement. “This is an important part of American history that deserves to be told and we look forward to delivering our latest premium core history documentary series to our audience.”

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for Grant.

The project hails from Appian Way Productions and RadicalMedia in association with Lionsgate Television. The six-parter is executive produced by Appian Way’s Jennifer Davisson and Leonardo DiCaprio, with Phillip Watson serving as co-executive producer.

Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Justin Wilkes and Fisher Stevens are executive producers for RadicalMedia. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Jennifer Wagman are executive producers for History.

Ron Chernow and Brian Volk-Weiss also serve as executive producers.

Grant will premiere on Memorial Day and air over three consecutive nights beginning May 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on History. Check out a trailer for the “mega-doc” below:

(Photo credit: Joe Alblas/History)