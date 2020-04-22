People/Biz

Realscreen unveils careers section for website

April 22, 2020

Realscreen is unveiling a new careers section for Realscreen.com, designed to facilitate connection and all sectors in the international unscripted and non-fiction screen content industry.

From production to distribution, from buyer to seller, from service provider to content creator, the Realscreen.com job portal is for all members of the business. Until the end of May we’ll be offering career ads at no charge, in an attempt to help keep our community aware of opportunities during these difficult times.

Anyone looking to place an ad can enter it here, or contact Joel Pinto at jpinto@brunico.com or Kristen Skinner at kskinner@brunico.com.

