Endemol Shine’s Cathy Payne boards Banijay Rights as CEO

Months after Endemol Shine International chief Cathy Payne announced she would be exiting the global distributor after nearly a decade, the executive has boarded Banijay Group as CEO of distribution arm Banijay Rights.

Payne will lead the company’s global distribution strategy and activities and take the division through its “impending next phase” – the culmination of the merger with Endemol Shine Group, set for this summer.

The industry veteran is tasked with overseeing the positioning and exploitation of Banijay Rights’ catalog and building the business’ reputation and that of its brands globally.

In line with the expansion plans for distribution, Banijay Rights CEO Tim Mutimer will now fulfil the role of EVP, EMEA sales and acquisitions, at the division. Working collaboratively with Payne, he will oversee the team and all activity for the region.

Payne adopts her new role April 27, reporting to Banijay Group CEO Marco Bassetti.

At Endemol Shine International, Payne directed all worldwide distribution efforts, steering its six-territory team and in-house and third-party content sales, as well as working remotely with the commercial team on IP exploitation.

Payne was promoted to CEO in 2014 following the launch of Endemol Shine Group, which was formed by the merger of Endemol Worldwide Distribution and Shine International. She has held the position of chief executive of Endemol Worldwide Distribution since June 2009.

Prior to that, she was chief executive at Southern Star International for two decades.

Bassetti said in a statement: “Cathy is an exceptional leader and incredibly well-respected industry mogul. A creative entrepreneur with extraordinary market knowledge and commercial intelligence, she is behind some of the world’s biggest distribution successes. Having worked with her directly and admired her work from afar, we have long-followed her journey and could not be more excited to have her joining ours, as we continue to build the business and its footprint worldwide.”

Payne added: “It has never been a more exciting time for content creation and distribution, and I am energized to be joining the team as it embarks on this period of expansion.”