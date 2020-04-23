Extra: Blue Ice Docs launches streaming service; Flame inks Discovery deals

Blue Ice Docs launches online streaming service

Toronto-based distributor Blue Ice Docs has launched the streaming platform service D.O.C. (documentary online cinema).

D.O.C. will feature docs not available on any other platform in the country and will offer Blue Ice Doc’s first-run and award-winning films as a link on participating theater’s websites.

The first doc to premiere on the streaming platform service is The Booksellers, debuting on Friday (April 24). Other releases are This is Not a Movie and Beyond Moving, which will launch at a later date.

Participating theaters include Vancouver’s Vancity Theatre, Edmonton’s Metro Cinema, London’s Hyland Cinema, Calgary International Film Festival, Winnipeg’s Cinematheque, Kitchener’s Apollo Cinema, Montreal’s Cinema du Parc, Waterloo’s Princess Theatre and Hamilton’s Playhouse Theatre.

The links to watch the docs will be on the above theater’s websites and on Blue Ice Docs’s own website.

Flame Distribution sells Outback Opal Hunters to Discovery

Australian distribution company Flame Distribution has secured a crop of factual licensing deals across platforms in North America, Asia and Europe.

In the U.S., Flame has secured the first and second seasons of Outback Opal Hunters (pictured) to Discovery Channel. Produced by Prospero Productions, the 21 x 60-minute series follows opal miner crews looking to find a fortune in Australian landscapes.

Discovery Spain, meanwhile, renewed Outback Truckers, as Discovery Italy re-licensed season one of Railroad Australia, also produced by Prospero Productions.

The in-production eighth season of Outback Truckers has also pre-sold to RMC Decouverte in France.

Latvian TV has taken Entertain Me’s biography docs, including The Beatles: In the Life, Elton John: Becoming Rocketman, Mick Jagger: A Knight to Remember and Freddie Mercury: The Ultimate Showman. Entertain Me’s Greta Thunberg: The Voice of the Future has been picked up by ORF in Austria, Czech TV, Pop TV in Slovenia and Ushuaia TV in France.

RTHK Hong Kong has licensed the one-hour special Bee Gees: Everlasting Words and Ananey in Israel bought Harry and Megan: When Two Became One and How Not To Get Cancer. The Storymaker production, How Not to Get Cancer, also sold to Planete+ Poland, SBS TV Australia, Hispanic TV and VMe TV USA and YLE Finland.

Lastly, Luke Nguyen’s Food Trails was picked up by the Norwegian cooking channel Matkanalen and Luke Nguyen’s United Kingdom series to iCable in Hong Kong.

ViacomCBS International Studios sells ABBA documentary

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has penned a raft of international distribution deals for two music and access titles from its UK studios’ slate of factual entertainment programming.

Produced in-house for the UK’s Channel 5, ABBA: Secrets of Their Greatest Hits has sold to six major networks, including Australia’s Nine Network, the Netherlands’ RTL, Spain’s Discovery, Belgium’s Medialaan, Finland’s MTV Oy and Sweden’s SVT.

Elsewhere, season two of The Wonderful World of Chocolate has sold to Australia’s SBS, Denmark’s TV2, the Netherlands’ RTL and Sweden’s TV4.

The 13 x 60-minute docuseries, which also previously aired on Channel 5 in the UK, examines the history of chocolate, with factory tours and brand-new innovations.