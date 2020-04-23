Docs

Love Nature greenlights blue-chip series in “A Wild Year on Earth,” “Dawn to Dusk”

By
April 23, 2020

Blue Ant Media’s natural history content brand Love Nature has commissioned two six-part blue-chip docuseries from Northern Pictures and NHNZ, respectively.

Anchoring the slate is A Wild Year on Earth (6 x 60 minutes; pictured) from Northern Pictures, which looks at seasonal events like migration, rebirth and transformation. Narrated by Downton Abbey’s Laura Carmichael, the series features 4K footage from Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa, North and South America, and reveals how much the natural world and animals are tied to seasonal patterns. 

Northern Pictures’ Karina Holden is executive producer and Daniella Ortega serves as series producer. For Love Nature 4K, James Manfull is executive producer and handles the series licensing.

NHNZ’s Dawn to Dusk, meanwhile, gets up-close and personal to the daily dramas and quirky routines of wildlife between sunrise and sunset. The 6 x 60-minute series takes place in six extraordinary locations, including tropical forests of Asia and the Australian outback, and documents the howler monkey greeting the first light of day, to bats creating a twilight tornado to close the day.

NHNZ’s Lorne Townend acts as series producer, and Love Nature 4K’s Manfull oversees the series.

These stunning blue-chip natural history titles, which are delivering in September of this year, are already attracting widespread interest from key U.S. commissioners and we’re looking forward to making them available to additional broadcasters worldwide, said Ludo Dufour, SVP of international co-productions and sales for Blue Ant International, in a statement

Australia’s Northern Pictures and New Zealand’s NHNZ both sit under the Blue Ant Studios production banner.

Both A Wild Year on Earth and Dawn to Dusk will be delivered in September.

Blue Ant International handles the series licensing for both, which are available for pre-sale. 

    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

