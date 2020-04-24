WE tv slates “Life After Lockup” self-shot miniseries

AMC Networks-owned pay-TV channel WE tv will debut a talent-filmed four-part mini-series later this year with the cast of Love After Lockup, including Andrea and Lamar, Marcelino and Brittany, Angela and Tony, Lacey and Shane, Megan, Michael and Sarah, Lizzie and more.

The one-hour episodes will be created using self-shot footage on iPhones, Go Pros, Osmos and Skype video diaries, capturing the cast as they navigate new situations and relationships.

The series is part of the networks #WE Are Here 4 U initiative to entertain during the global crisis, self-isolation and quarantine, which also includes The Quarantine Chronicles and Love After Lockup Containment Experts.

Love After Lockup and Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup are produced by Industrial Media’s Sharp Entertainment, with executive producers Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Alan Madison and Sophie Mallam. Lauren Gellert and Kate Farrell are executive producers for WE tv.

“Our network is focused on real life and our talent are all real people, dealing with the same issues, fear and frustrations as our viewers,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv, in a statement. “Nothing is more real than this situation that we’re all finding ourselves in, and this moment in time provides a unique opportunity to add even more relevant and relatable content to our viewers — including important reminders how to stay safe and healthy.”