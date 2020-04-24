Unscripted

WE tv slates “Life After Lockup” self-shot miniseries

AMC Networks-owned pay-TV channel WE tv will debut a talent-filmed four-part mini-series later this year with the cast of Love After Lockup, including Andrea and Lamar, Marcelino and Brittany, Angela ...
By
April 24, 2020

AMC Networks-owned pay-TV channel WE tv will debut a talent-filmed four-part mini-series later this year with the cast of Love After Lockup, including Andrea and Lamar, Marcelino and Brittany, Angela and Tony, Lacey and Shane, Megan, Michael and Sarah, Lizzie and more.

The one-hour episodes will be created using self-shot footage on iPhones, Go Pros, Osmos and Skype video diaries, capturing the cast as they navigate new situations and relationships.

The series is part of the networks #WE Are Here 4 U initiative to entertain during the global crisis, self-isolation and quarantine, which also includes The Quarantine Chronicles and Love After Lockup Containment Experts.

Love After Lockup and Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup are produced by Industrial Media’s Sharp Entertainment, with executive producers Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Alan Madison and Sophie Mallam. Lauren Gellert and Kate Farrell are executive producers for WE tv.

“Our network is focused on real life and our talent are all real people, dealing with the same issues, fear and frustrations as our viewers,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv, in a statement. “Nothing is more real than this situation that we’re all finding ourselves in, and this moment in time provides a unique opportunity to add even more relevant and relatable content to our viewers — including important reminders how to stay safe and healthy.”

TAGS:
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • Logo_of_YouTube_Originals
    Unscripted

    YouTube Originals unveils lockdown-focused slate
    By Jillian Morgan
    April 23, 2020
  • Chip_Joanna Gaines
    Unscripted

    Magnolia Network delays launch due to COVID-19 production pause; reveals originals
    By Barry Walsh
    April 21, 2020
  • 600x400 (1)
    Unscripted

    Weathering the storm: Unscripted agents talk ‘necessity-based innovation’
    By Jillian Morgan
    April 17, 2020
  • RR
    Unscripted

    RealResources: Industry COVID-19 Info Guide
    By Realscreen Staff
    April 6, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search