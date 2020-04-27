Formats

Armoza Formats launches interactive game show “Beat the Grid”

Israeli producer-distributor Armoza Formats, part of ITV Studios, is launching the interactive game show Beat the Grid internationally. Created in partnership with Nimrod Harel and Yaron Yashinski’s Gamechanger, the 30-minute entertainment format will utilize ...
By
April 27, 2020

Israeli producer-distributor Armoza Formats, part of ITV Studios, is launching the interactive game show Beat the Grid internationally.

Created in partnership with Nimrod Harel and Yaron Yashinski’s Gamechanger, the 30-minute entertainment format will utilize cutting-edge CGI technology to “turn a simple set into a big shiny floor format with maximum cost-effectiveness.”

Each episode of the game show format features contestants attempting to identify the correct answers to questions on a giant CGI grid that continues to grow alongside a cash prize. Viewers playing from the safety of their own home can join in after 10 seconds for a chance to take the contestant’s answer and their money.

Armoza will shop Beat the Grid to broadcasters impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen a shift in the TV industry: budgets are getting smaller but the need for an expensive look is in higher demand so we have developed a technology that overcomes this,” said Harel, co-founder & CEO of Gamechanger, in a statement. “Our partnership with Armoza Formats was so natural; they immediately understood our striving to change the game and embraced it, taking Beat the Grid, our first collaboration, to the next level.”

“By combining our knowledge of the international industry with the unique technology and creativity of Gamechanger, we created a highly entertaining game show for a fraction of the cost – something that is greatly needed in these times,” added Michal Itzhaki, head of content partnerships at Armoza Formats.

    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

