Netflix, Higher Ground, Big Mouth Productions prep Michelle Obama doc

Netflix and Higher Ground Productions, the outfit owned by former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, have teamed for the documentary Becoming.

The film, premiering May 6, offers an “intimate” look at Michelle’s life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour following the release of her memoir of the same name.

Becoming is directed by Nadia Hallgren and produced by Katy Chevigny and Marilyn Ness of Big Mouth Productions, and Lauren Cioffi.

Maureen Ryan is co-producer; executive producers are Priya Swaminathan and Tonia Davis of Higher Ground Productions.

“Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with. In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams,” the former First Lady said in a statement. “I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, tend to our communities, and try to keep up with work and school while coping with huge amounts of loss, confusion, and uncertainty.”

Michelle Obama called director Hallgren a “rare talent, someone whose intelligence and compassion for others comes through in every frame she shoots.”

“Even as we can no longer safely gather or feed off the energy of groups, even as many of us are living with grief, loneliness, and fear, we need to stay open and able to put ourselves in other people’s shoes. Empathy is our lifeline here. It’s what will get us to the other side. Let’s use it to redirect our attention toward what matters most, reconsider our priorities, and find ways to better remake the world in the image of our hopes,” she added.