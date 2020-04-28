Discovery Channel links with Explorers Club on $1 million scientific grant

American pay-TV network Discovery Channel has partnered with The Explorers Club, a non-profit world leader in exploration, to launch a grant that will fund “the next frontier of explorers.”

The Explorers Club Discovery Expedition Grant will consist of a US$1 million fund dedicated to advancing “significant exploration and scientific discovery.” The program will allow explorers to share their scientific findings and discoveries across an array of scientific journals, as well as via Discovery Channel’s linear and digital platforms.

Selected finalists will be chosen by an independent panel of accomplished explorers, researchers and academic scholars, in conjunction with The Explorers Club and Discovery.

Interested parties may find the pre-application process here.

“This is the largest and most expansive grant program in the 116-year history of The Explorers Club,” said Richard Wiese, president of The Explorers Club, in a statement. “The club’s primary mission is to promote exploration by all possible means, and these grants will allow scientists to share their accomplishments on a worldwide stage in a compelling, educational and inspirational manner. This is particularly important at a time when science is often under siege. This level of commitment by Discovery is a significant ‘game-changer’ and will help to foster the next Jane Goodall or Buzz Aldrin.”

“Exploration is in Discovery’s DNA. We are honored to support generations of pioneers as they seek to use their expeditions to better mankind and even make history,” added Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer of Discovery and factual. “This is an opportunity to give viewers a front row seat to their amazing and inspirational journeys.”

Founded in New York in 1904, The Explorers Club serves as an international multidisciplinary professional society with the goal of promoting scientific exploration and field study.

Photo Credit: Tamara Stubbs, courtesy of Discovery