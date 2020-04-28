Extra: ITV reveals non-fiction slate; “Housewives” star, MGM launch podcast

ITV reveals spring/summer slate

UK broadcaster ITV has made its non-scripted slate for spring and summer 2020 available immediately, with titles including Ancient Cathedral Rescue: Inside the Race to Save Notre Dame and Inside Monaco.

New titles to the slate include Ancient Cathedral Rescue: Inside the Race, a one-hour Windfall Films special; Vintage Voltage (pictured), a 10 x one-hour Attaboy series on ingenious mechanics; and Inside the Guard, a 5 x one-hour series from Empire Elite that follows Dublin’s K-District police officers.

ITV also offers Inside Monaco, a 3 x 60-minute MultiStory Media series with “unprecedented” access to Prince Albert and the royal family; Return to Belsen, a one-hour special that sees Jonathan Dimbleby re-tracing the footsteps of his father’s historic broadcast when British troops liberated the camp; Manhunt: Raoul Moat, a one-hour doc on the seven-day police search of the bodybuilder who shot three people; and Pernel Media’s Attila the Hun.

Natural history programming includes Wild Tokyo, the David Attenborough-narrated India’s Wild Karnataka, and Magical Land of Oz.

Returning series being offered include Building Giants from Windfall Films; 24 Hours in Police Custody from The Garden; Criminal Confessions from Shed USA and Wolf Reality; and Building The Dream from True North.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais launches podcast with MGM

Produced by New York-based podcast company Radio Point and Beauvais Wilson Productions, Going to Bed with Garcelle is a late-night talk show with celebrity guests premiering May 7.

Episode topics include relationships, dating, sex and more, and will be 26- to 30-minutes long. It will be distributed across all major podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify.

Beauvais is currently on the Bravo reality series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, produced by MGM’s Evolution Media.

ZED takes Queen and Trump docs global

Distribution company ZED is handling distribution for God Save the Queen: Elizabeth II! and Trump, the Art of the Deal and the FBI.

Directed by Pierre Hurel and produced by Elephant and Chrysalide, the documentary God Save the Queen: Elizabeth II! is slated for completion in November 2020 and will bow on France 5. It is available as both a 90- or 52-minute special. It covers the milestones of the Queen’s past 10 years, from Brexit to break-ups and scandals.

Trump, The Art of the Deal and the FBI is a Pumpernickel Films and Allumage for France Televisions doc to be delivered in July 2020. It is available as an 86- or 52-minute special, and features access to FBI officials in its examination the relationship between the U.S. intelligence community and President Trump. It includes Myron Fuller, the first FBI agent who met Trump in the 1980s, as he journeys across the U.S. to help shed light on Trump’s secret ties to the FBI.

The doc will be directed by Fabrizio Calvim, a specialist in U.S. intelligence, and David Carr-Brown.

The two programs are now available for presales.

WGC honors Conviction screenwriters

Conviction screenwriters Nance Ackerman, Ariella Pahlke and Teresa MacInnes were feted with the documentary award at the virtual Writer’s Guild of Canada (WGC) award ceremony

In Conviction (Sea to Sea Productions), the filmmakers chronicle the journeys of women behind bars as they navigate the world inside and outside prison walls, joining advocates and politicians in questioning the ideas of punishment and prison.

Hosted by Gavin Crawford via the WGC’s YouTube channel, the comedian announced the winners across all categories in lieu of a physical ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winners are set to be celebrated in-person at the 25th annual WGC Awards, scheduled for April 26, 2021 at Koerner Hall.

With files from Playback’s Jordan Pinto