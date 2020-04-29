Formats

Barcroft Studios, Snapchat debut self-shot series “Frontline Heroes”

London-based factual indie Barcroft Studios has teamed with Snapchat for the self-shot unscripted series Frontline Heroes. Each five-minute episode of the Snap Original series tells the story of a key worker risking ...
By
April 29, 2020

London-based factual indie Barcroft Studios has teamed with Snapchat for the self-shot unscripted series Frontline Heroes.

Each five-minute episode of the Snap Original series tells the story of a key worker risking their life by going to work in order to keep their community safe. The first episode of the six-part series is available on Snapchat’s Discover page.

Frontline Heroes uses a “unique production approach” that sees protagonists — working on the front line in a trauma ward or providing support services in a laundrette, for example — use body-mounted, hand-held and rigged cameras, in addition to video diaries, to provide a “visceral POV-feel.”

“This is a really important series for us to be able to highlight incredible human beings who are on the front line of this extraordinary crisis, providing stories of inspiration and hope to a young and engaged audience. It’s been fantastic working with Snap on a production filled with new challenges for all of us; they have been really supportive throughout.” said Alex Morris, chief creative officer of Barcroft Studios, in a statement.

Barcroft recently debuted its first Snap Original Mind Yourself, a look at 10 young people and their journeys with mental health, and has partnered with Snap to bring several of its digital series to Snapchat’s audience.

    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

