Barcroft Studios, Snapchat debut self-shot series “Frontline Heroes”

London-based factual indie Barcroft Studios has teamed with Snapchat for the self-shot unscripted series Frontline Heroes.

Each five-minute episode of the Snap Original series tells the story of a key worker risking their life by going to work in order to keep their community safe. The first episode of the six-part series is available on Snapchat’s Discover page.

Frontline Heroes uses a “unique production approach” that sees protagonists — working on the front line in a trauma ward or providing support services in a laundrette, for example — use body-mounted, hand-held and rigged cameras, in addition to video diaries, to provide a “visceral POV-feel.”

“This is a really important series for us to be able to highlight incredible human beings who are on the front line of this extraordinary crisis, providing stories of inspiration and hope to a young and engaged audience. It’s been fantastic working with Snap on a production filled with new challenges for all of us; they have been really supportive throughout.” said Alex Morris, chief creative officer of Barcroft Studios, in a statement.

Barcroft recently debuted its first Snap Original Mind Yourself, a look at 10 young people and their journeys with mental health, and has partnered with Snap to bring several of its digital series to Snapchat’s audience.