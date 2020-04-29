Extra: C4 slates celebrity lockdown series; DCD Rights, CuriosityStream ink deal

Channel 4 orders Stellify Media lockdown property series

British pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned North Ireland indie Stellify Media to produce the quarantine celebrity property series Snoop Dogs.

Each episode goes inside the homes of two celebrities during lockdown, with Go-Pro cameras attached to their dogs who guide viewers around the homes.

The identities of the celebrities are kept under wraps until the end of each episode as viewers guess who the homeowner could be.

Snoop Dogs (4 x 30 minutes) was commissioned for Channel 4 by deputy head of features and formats Sean Doyle. It will be produced in Belfast with funding from Northern Ireland Screen. Executive producers are Kieran Doherty and Matthew Worthy.

CuriosityStream snaps up DCD content

London-based distributor DCD Rights has sent 62 hours of factual content to factual SVOD service CuriosityStream.

Included in the deal are 45 hours worth of content from The Open University.

History titles headed to CuriosityStream are Empire of the Tsars: Romanov Russia with Lucy Worsley, Genius of the Ancient World and Pain, Pus and Poison.

Meanwhile, educational titles that have also been acquired by the streamer launched by media visionary John Hendricks include The Story of Maths, Magic Numbers: Hannah Fry’s Mysterious World of Maths and Secrets of the Universe.

“Right now, many of us, including parents with children, are at home for an extended period and are looking for different ways to discover new stories and learn new skills,” DCD Rights CEO Nicky Davies Williams said in a statement. “We are delighted that The Open University, as well as the many other factual producers we represent, are able to come to the rescue and offer illuminating, engaging and ultimately entertaining series to complement schedules for all types of platforms around the world.”

STV acquires true crime, factual series for VOD service

Scottish broadcaster STV is expanding its VOD offering with 270 hours of new programming following deals with five content providers for STV Player.

A deal with Endemol Shine International brings a number of true crime titles including Who The Bleep Did I Marry? (A Sirens Media production for Investigation Discovery), which features “real life” stories of spouses living double lives; and Real Prison Breaks (An Endemol Southern Star production for ITV4 and Seven Network Australia).

From distributor Flame, STV is boosting its sports and factual genres with Bike World, arm-wrestling show Arm Nation and boxing series Against the Ropes; in addition to “extreme beauty fix” series Vanity Insanity and paranormal investigations with Haunting Australia.

The broadcaster also struck deals with Stingray’s Quello Concerts for its collection of full-length concerts and music documentaries, and with Konnect Digital’s Dice Content Exchange for lifestyle programs including India’s Kitchen (100 Episodes) and Yoga with AJ (33 Episodes), currently live on STV Player.

Noah Media Group acquires two documentary films

British television- and documentary-focused prodco Noah Media Group has acquired the international sales rights to Lorton Entertainment’s Make Us Dream and HBO’s investigative documentary Bleed Out.

Directed by Sam Blair, Make Us Dream offers a portrait of the iconic Liverpool FC and England national footballer Steven Gerrard, on and off the pitch. The film, which is produced by Academy Award- and BAFTA-winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna), is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime, and Noah will sell its free TV rights (excluding UK) around the world.

A presentation of HBO Documentary Films, Bleed Out follows filmmaker Steve Burrows’ investigation into the deep flaws within America’s healthcare system and highlights ways the problems could be fixed. The film is directed by Burrows and produced by Oscar winner Dan Cogan (Icarus).

Bleed Out marks the first non-sport documentary to be represented by Noah.

The company will distribute both films through its international sales and distribution arm, Noah X.

Catherine Quantschnigg, head of international sales, negotiated both deals on behalf of Noah Media Group.