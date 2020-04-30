DRG rebrands as NENT Studios UK, names Richard Halliwell as CEO

London-headquartered content development, funding and distribution outfit DRG, part of Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group, has been incorporated into NENT Studios UK and rebranded under the banner.

DRG CEO and NENT Studios UK MD Richard Halliwell (pictured) has been appointed CEO of the operation, taking over from Jakob Mejlhede Anderson, who left the business in February.

The UK outfit was launched in September 2019 as part of the NENT Studios content creation, production and distribution business, which comprises 32 companies in 17 countries.

NENT Studios UK is focused on the development, funding, production and distribution of both scripted and unscripted content in the region and internationally as part of its efforts to deliver content to the group’s Viaplay streamer.

As part of this effort, NENT Studios UK will partner with other media companies, broadcasters and platforms, in addition to working with new production partners and indie producers that DRG has “long-standing relationships” with.

NENT Studios UK will be run from DRG’s current offices in central London.

Halliwell said in a statement: “Bringing DRG fully into NENT Studios UK will create fantastic new opportunities, both for the team and for our current and future partners. I am delighted to be at the helm of this ambitious new local studio, which has the strategic vision, resources, talent and creative verve to deliver a raft of stand-out scripted and unscripted content to the international marketplace. We have a number of exciting projects in advanced development and anticipate being able to announce our first scripted commission in the next few weeks.”

DRG, established in 2007 as a conventional program distributer, covers scripted and unscripted content, as well as formats. Its catalog comprises more than 13,000 hours of programming and 150 formats.