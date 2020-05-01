Unscripted

Discovery Channel reels in Raw TV’s “All On The Line”

Discovery Channel has set a May premiere for the new Raw TV-produced series All On The Line. All On The Line follows two boat crews in Gloucester, Massachusetts, who work through the winter ...
May 1, 2020

Discovery Channel has set a May premiere for the new Raw TV-produced series All On The Line.

All On The Line follows two boat crews in Gloucester, Massachusetts, who work through the winter to catch the valuable North Atlantic Bluefin Tuna.

The “monster” fish can weigh more than 1,000 pounds, with prices reaching as high as US$20,000 for a single catch. With tight quotas to prevent overfishing and encourage sustainability, fishermen must reel in the biggest tuna as fast as possible — but each boat is allowed one catch per day, and must reel the fish in by hand.

All On The Line follows two boats — the “Julia Nicole” and the “Subdivier” — spotlighting their “special dynamic” and ability to band together in an otherwise “cutthroat” industry.

Both crews of families will face risks from dangerous and unpredictable weather to “money wasted” when quotas are hit in their hunt to “bring home a fortune.”

For Raw TV, Dimitri Doganis and James Bates are executive producers and Chris Lent is showrunner. For Discovery, Carter Figueroa is executive producer and Paola Espinosa is associate producer.

The series premieres May 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

