Neon’s Super Ltd acquires North American rights to “You Cannot Kill David Arquette”

Super Ltd., the boutique division and incubator from Neon, has acquired the North American rights to David Darg and Price James’s feature-length documentary film You Cannot Kill David Arquette.

Nearly 20 years after the Ready to Rumble actor was crowned World Champion Wrestling world champion as a marketing stunt, You Cannot Kill David Arquette chronicles Arquette’s three-year journey to clear his name as as the most hated man in pro-wrestling by returning to the ring to compete in 19 professional wrestling matches.

The 90-minute film, an official selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, features intimate footage of Arquette’s journey, alongside interviews with sisters Patricia and Rosanna Arquette, Courteney Cox, and legendary professional wrestler, Ric “The Nature Boy” Flair.

The film was meant to premiere at SXSW before its cancellation, but instead held its debut in early March at the Arquette’s California home, surrounded by friends, family and a homemade wrestling ring.

It will be released wide by Super Ltd, with release plans to be announced at a later date.

You Cannot Kill David Arquette is produced by XTR and One Last Run, with Christina McLarty Arquette, Bryn Mooser, David Darg, Ross Levine and Stacey Souther serving as producers.

Executive producers include Franklin and Gabby McLarty, David Arquette, Justin Lacob and Kathryn Everett.

Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for Super Ltd with Eric Sloss of Cinetic, on behalf of the filmmakers.

“I set out to make this film to stand up for myself, to rewrite the ending to my story, and find a place where I could be proud of my time in the ring. We couldn’t wish for a better company to share this love letter to the wrestling world,” said Arquette in a statement.