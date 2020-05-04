People/Biz

BBC4′s Cassian Harrison to join BBC Studios on interim basis

BBC4 channel editor Cassian Harrison is temporarily joining BBC Studios on a nine-month contract as SVP of commissioning and content for global services. Beginning his new role this month, Harrison (pictured) will ...
By
May 4, 2020

BBC4 channel editor Cassian Harrison is temporarily joining BBC Studios on a nine-month contract as SVP of commissioning and content for global services.

Beginning his new role this month, Harrison (pictured) will be responsible for creating and distributing original programming for BBC Studios’ owned and operated digital services, including the international channel brands BBC Earth, BBC Brit and BBC First, as well as BBC Player in Singapore and Malaysia.

He reports to BBC Studios president of global distribution, Paul Dempsey.

BBC2 controller Patrick Holland, meanwhile, will cover Harrison’s channel editor role at BBC4 in the interim.

Under Harrison’s purview as channel editor at BBC4, the digital network has grown to its highest audience share in its history and introduced the Slow TV format to British audiences.

Prior to this, Harrison spent five years as commissioning editor for science, natural history and history across BBC1, BBC2 and BBC4. Before that, he spent 15 years working as a director, producer and executive producer across a variety of genres including history, documentary and current affairs.

“Cassian’s extensive experience and excellent track record in creating and commissioning great British television will help supercharge our offering to international viewers as we look to take the premium, original content for which the BBC is world renowned, to an even wider global audience,” said BBC Studios CEO Tim Davie in a statement.

“Cassian is an original thinker with an insatiable curiosity and creative edge. Under his leadership, BBC4 has flourished and achieved continued success,” said Charlotte Moore, BBC content director. “His broad range of interests and eclectic taste make him perfectly placed to take on this new global role and I would like to wish him all the best.”

“I’m tremendously proud of BBC4′s continuing success, and it’ll be brilliant to be bringing the BBC’s distinctive voices and unrivalled quality to viewers around the world in similarly original and innovative ways,” Harrison added. “I can’t wait to jump in and start working with such a talented Studios team.”

TAGS:
, , ,

Top Stories

  • Explorers_Club_Medal_Victor Vescovo_Sub-Launch-Mariana-Trench-Tamara-Stubbs
    People/Biz

    Discovery Channel links with Explorers Club on $1 million scientific grant
    By Daniele Alcinii
    April 28, 2020
  • Becoming_Doc_01_01_42_10_R2 (1)
    Documentary

    Netflix, Higher Ground, Big Mouth Productions prep Michelle Obama doc
    By Jillian Morgan
    April 27, 2020
  • WeAreOne_Logo (3)
    Documentary

    Tribeca Enterprises, YouTube partner with global film festivals for digital event to aid WHO fund
    By Jillian Morgan
    April 27, 2020
  • Logo_of_YouTube_Originals
    Unscripted

    YouTube Originals unveils lockdown-focused slate
    By Jillian Morgan
    April 23, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search