BBC4′s Cassian Harrison to join BBC Studios on interim basis

BBC4 channel editor Cassian Harrison is temporarily joining BBC Studios on a nine-month contract as SVP of commissioning and content for global services.

Beginning his new role this month, Harrison (pictured) will be responsible for creating and distributing original programming for BBC Studios’ owned and operated digital services, including the international channel brands BBC Earth, BBC Brit and BBC First, as well as BBC Player in Singapore and Malaysia.

He reports to BBC Studios president of global distribution, Paul Dempsey.

BBC2 controller Patrick Holland, meanwhile, will cover Harrison’s channel editor role at BBC4 in the interim.

Under Harrison’s purview as channel editor at BBC4, the digital network has grown to its highest audience share in its history and introduced the Slow TV format to British audiences.

Prior to this, Harrison spent five years as commissioning editor for science, natural history and history across BBC1, BBC2 and BBC4. Before that, he spent 15 years working as a director, producer and executive producer across a variety of genres including history, documentary and current affairs.

“Cassian’s extensive experience and excellent track record in creating and commissioning great British television will help supercharge our offering to international viewers as we look to take the premium, original content for which the BBC is world renowned, to an even wider global audience,” said BBC Studios CEO Tim Davie in a statement.

“Cassian is an original thinker with an insatiable curiosity and creative edge. Under his leadership, BBC4 has flourished and achieved continued success,” said Charlotte Moore, BBC content director. “His broad range of interests and eclectic taste make him perfectly placed to take on this new global role and I would like to wish him all the best.”

“I’m tremendously proud of BBC4′s continuing success, and it’ll be brilliant to be bringing the BBC’s distinctive voices and unrivalled quality to viewers around the world in similarly original and innovative ways,” Harrison added. “I can’t wait to jump in and start working with such a talented Studios team.”