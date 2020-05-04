Extra: TCB secures worldwide sales; CBC bolsters factual catalog

TCB Media Rights strikes deals with broadcasters

TCB Media Rights, recently acquired by Beyond International, has sold 431 hours of content to broadcasters globally.

How Did They Build That? (pictured) has been picked up Smithsonian Channel for North America and the UK, and RTL for the Netherlands.

The Curve Media-produced TCB Original, which introduces viewers to engineering of “mind-boggling scale and complexity,” has already been licensed by BBC International Channels for Scandinavia, CEEMEA and Asia, and by Welt for Germany.

Also headed for the Netherlands is Massive Engineering Mistakes, which has now added National Geographic Channel to its global roster of broadcasters. Produced by Argonon-owned BriteSpark Films in association with TCB, the series examines “construction calamities” from around the world.

Additional sales closed following MIPTV Online+ earlier this month include a 60-hour package deal with Czech FTV Prima.

The deal will see several of TCB’s titles, including Woodcut Media’s World’s Greatest Palaces, Like A Shot Entertainment’s Shipwreck Secrets and BriteSpark’s World’s Most Scenic Railways, air on the Czech Republic commercial broadcaster.

Another 50 hours of TCB content, meanwhile, is headed for South Africa on the back of deals with Ignition TV and The Home Channel for shows including AGB Films’ Driving Mum & Dad Crazy, Barcroft Studios’ Ultimate Rides, Friel Kean Films’ Money For Nothing and CJZ’s The Great Australian Cookbook.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Nippon TV has acquired the seventh season of AMS Pictures’ Murder Made Me Famous; while France’s RMC Story has picked up the last three series of CJZ’s Border Patrol, now in its 11th season.

CBC takes Cineflix Rights factual series, specials

Canadian pubcaster CBC has picked up six titles from Cineflix Rights’ factual catalog for its streamer CBC Gem and documentary Channel.

Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong’o (1 x 60 minutes; Sandstone Global Productions for Channel 4) follows the Oscar-winning actress as she journeys to the heart of West Africa to learn about the Agoji warrior women who helped to inspire the “Dora Milaje” of Marvel’s Black Panther.

CBC also picked up the first season of My Big Family Farm (4 x 60 minutes; Renegade Pictures/Motion Content Group for Channel 5), which chronicles the adventures of hill shepherds Amanda and Clive Owen as they raise their nine children — and more than a thousand sheep — on a remote farm in Britain.

Elsewhere, Legends of the Deep (3 x 60 minutes; Cineflix Productions/INE Entertainment for Discovery Science) features Céline and Fabien Cousteau as they explore ocean mysteries.

CBC is adding the second season of My Family and the Galapagos (7 x 60 minutes; Seadog Productions/Motion Content Group for Channel 4) to its catalog. The series follows TV host, marine biologist, and conservationist Monty Halls as he returns to the Galapagos Islands.

Homicide: Hours to Kill (season one; 26 x 60 minutes; Cineflix Productions for A+E Networks UK) follows investigators as they piece together events during the final 24 hours of a victim’s life to solve a crime.

Finally, The Queen’s Green Planet (1 x 60 minutes; ITN Productions for ITV) is a landmark special following Queen Elizabeth II’s plans to build a global network of protected forests. The film includes access to the Royal Family and features Angelina Jolie and Sir David Attenborough.

Fred Media sells emergency service programming in UK

Distributor Fred Media, owned by Australian indie WTFN, has sealed deals in the UK with both Sky and Discovery-owned channel Really

Discovery UK has acquired obs-doc series Emergency (10 x 60 minutes), which sees a team of medical professionals fight to save patients suffering life-threatening injuries in one of Australia’s biggest and busiest emergency hospitals, The Royal Melbourne.

The series is produced by WTFN for Australian commercial broadcaster Nine Network.

Sky UK, meanwhile, has acquired season two of Paramedics (20 x 60 minutes), a factual series created from 18,000 hours of footage filmed on the frontline with Australia’s ambulance crews.

Sky aired season one of Paramedics, also produced by WTFN for Nine Network, in 2019.