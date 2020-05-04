ITV postpones UK edition of “Love Island” to 2021 over COVID-19 concerns

ITV2 is pushing the seventh season of reality competition series Love Island to 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV, said in a statement that producing the show safely was the UK broadcaster’s “prime concern.”

“We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority,” Lygo stated. “In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.”

The news comes just over a month after ITV issued a trading update reporting that recent restrictions on working practices are having a “significant impact” on the ability of its studios sector to produce content.

“We have had to pause a significant number of productions in the UK and internationally, which we are doing in a systematic manner to ensure that we are well placed to resume production as soon as we are able to and to minimize the costs of disruption,” the company said in its update. “We are implementing contingency plans to enable us to continue to produce as many programmes as possible, particularly our news output and live productions. It is too early to quantify the impact of this on ITV Studios’ revenue and profit. This depends on how long the restrictions are in place.”

Love Island is owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

The format first premiered in the UK, and has since aired in countries including the U.S., Australia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Norway and Sweden.

In the U.S., the second season of the format was slated to air on commercial broadcaster CBS in late May. The network recently announced it was pushing back the upcoming season of its unscripted juggernaut The Amazing Race due to production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.