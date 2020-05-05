Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock ink contract extension with Truly Original

New York-based prodco Truly Original, a division of Endemol Shine North America, has inked a multi-year deal to extend the contracts of co-presidents and co-CEOs Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock.

The Emmy Award-winning producers originally founded True Entertainment in 2000, which was three years later acquired by Endemol Shine. Hersh and Weinstock would then assume leadership of Original Media in 2015 before merging the sister prodcos in 2017 to form Truly Original, a single, full-service, fully integrated production entity under the Endemol Shine North America banner.

Since the founding of Truly Original, the pair have created and produced hundreds of hours of programming, with Hersh and Weinstock leading all creative, development, programming and operations.

In that time, the producing partners have built an unscripted television catalog that includes The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Potomac, Shahs of Sunset, Swamp People, Summer House, Basketball Wives, and the Ink Master franchise, as well as The Last Cowboy and Bravo TV’s recently launched reality series Family Karma.

Hersh and Weinstock have additionally earned multiple Emmys and other awards for several documentaries and unscripted series – from TLC’s Trauma: Life in the ER and OWN’s Season 25: Oprah Behind the Scenes, to Investigation Discovery’s Vanity Fair Confidential and CNBC’s Deal or No Deal with Howie Mandel.

“For the last two decades, Glenda and Steven’s track record in the unscripted space has been second to none and we’re thrilled that they will be continuing on with us for many years to come,” said Endemol Shine North America CEO Cris Abrego in a statement. “They both possess a very strong business acumen and since we formed Truly Original three years ago, Glenda and Steven have taken their creativity and productivity to new levels — strengthening their big franchises, while launching numerous groundbreaking original series. I know there are many more great stories ahead for the Truly Original team.”

“We are so proud of the first-class team of creatives, producers, executives and staffers that are Truly Original – their talent and dedication has propelled the company and allowed us all to grow and flourish,” added Hersh and Weinstock. “We’re very fortunate to be in the Endemol Shine family, which has always given us creative freedom to take chances and big swings and provided their full support. We’re also grateful for the wonderful partnership of our network and streaming colleagues and are more committed than ever to collaborating on programming that entertains and excites their audiences.”