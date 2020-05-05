Docs

Nat Geo, BBC Studios prep four-parter “Kingdom of the Mummies”

National Geographic is set to premiere the new four-part series Kingdom of the Mummies, produced by BBC Studios, this May. The series follows a team of archaeologists led by Ramadan Hussein ...
By
May 5, 2020

National Geographic is set to premiere the new four-part series Kingdom of the Mummies, produced by BBC Studios, this May.

The series follows a team of archaeologists led by Ramadan Hussein from Germany’s Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen, in conjunction with Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiques, as they uncover the country’s first known fully intact funeral home.

Dating back to 600 BC, the burial complex is located deep beneath the sands at the Saqqara necropolis less than an hour’s drive south of Egypt’s capital Cairo.

Kingdom of the Mummies sees the team explore the subterranean chambers and open four sealed, 2,600 year-old sarcophagi to “decipher clues” about Egyptian burial processes.

In addition to uncovering the funeral complex with dedicated areas for organ removal, embalming and burial, the team’s learnings are helping reveal more about the business of death in ancient Egypt.

For BBC Studios, executive producers are Sarah Gibbs and Lisa Ausden. For National Geographic, the executive producer is Helen Hawken; Hamish Mykura is executive vice president, programming and development; and Geoff Daniels is executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment.

Kingdom of the Mummies premieres May 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Nat Geo in the U.S. before rolling out globally in 142 countries and 43 languages.

