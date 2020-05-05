Travel Channel slates lockdown miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine”

Unscripted

May 5, 2020

Discovery-owned Travel Channel has slated the special lockdown miniseries Ghost Adventures: Quarantine from New York-based MY Entertainment.

The four-part series follows Ghost Adventures crew Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley, who have quarantined themselves for two weeks inside Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas.

Each 60-minute episode, shot entirely by the foursome, will focus on the most “menacing areas and artifacts” in the museum to find out if paranormal activity is magnified by the fear surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team will deploy new “investigative tactics” and “scientific devices” in their hunt, in addition to conducting remote video interviews with previous museum visitors, tour guides and other special guests.

Ghost Adventures: Quarantine premiers June 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, airing weekly through July 2.

For MY Entertainment, executive producers are Michael Yudin and Joe Townley. Bagans also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Daniel A. Schwartz is executive producer for Travel Channel; Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry S. Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

