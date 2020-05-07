People/Biz

eOne poised to name Michael Lombardo head of TV: reports

Former HBO exec Lombardo, who is currently consulting for the global studio, will reportedly transition into eOne's top TV post in the near future.
By
May 7, 2020

Veteran U.S. television executive Michael Lombardo is poised to become eOne’s head of TV, according to reports.

The former HBO exec is currently working as a consultant for eOne across scripted and unscripted, though he is expected to transition into the company’s top TV post in the near future. The news was first reported by Variety.

eOne declined to comment when reached by Realscreen‘s sister publication Playback Daily.

The head of TV position has been vacant since Mark Gordon left the role of president and CCO last summer and moved into a producing deal with eOne.

Lombardo was at HBO for more than three decades, greenlighting titles such as Girls, True Blood, The Leftovers, True Detective and Game of Thrones, before departing in 2016, and later joining U.S.-based Film 44 in 2018.

News of his appointment comes three weeks after eOne’s chief strategy officer Peter Micelli departed after two years in the role. Micelli, a high-profile TV agent, had joined the company shortly after Gordon, who he had also repped for four years prior to joining the global entertainment studio.

Those moves came four months after Hasbro finalized its acquisition of eOne for approximately US$3.8 billion. Olivier Dumont (president of family and brands), Steve Bertram (president of film and television) and Chris Taylor (global president of music) were among the eOne execs confirmed to join Rhode Island-based Hasbro as the deal closed.

From Playback Daily

    About The Author
    Barry Walsh is editor and content director for realscreen, and has served as editor of the publication since 2009. With a career in entertainment media that spans two decades, prior to realscreen, he held the associate editor post for now defunct sister publication Boards, which focused on the advertising and commercial production industries. Before Boards, he served as editor of Canadian Music Network, a weekly music industry trade, and as music editor for HMV.com. As content director, he also oversees the development of content for the brand's market-leading events, the Realscreen Summit and Realscreen West, as well as new content initiatives.
