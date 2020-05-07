People/Biz

HGTV exec Brian Balthazar, Glass Entertainment launch unscripted prodco

Former HGTV executive producer and television personality Brian Balthazar has partnered with veteran producer Nancy Glass to launch the production company Balthazar Entertainment in a joint venture with Glass Entertainment Group. Balthazar (pictured) ...
May 7, 2020

Former HGTV executive producer and television personality Brian Balthazar has partnered with veteran producer Nancy Glass to launch the production company Balthazar Entertainment in a joint venture with Glass Entertainment Group.

Balthazar (pictured) has previously served as the HGTV network executive for multiple Glass Entertainment Group projects, including the upcoming HGTV series Frozen in Time starring Maureen McCormick.

Based in both New York City and Philadelphia, Balthazar will work closely alongside Glass, CEO of Glass Entertainment Group, and her development and production teams to develop and produce unscripted content with a focus on character-driven programming for premium cable networks and digital platforms.

Previously, he served as VP of programming and development at Discovery Networks where he oversaw HGTV series such as Flip or Flop, Christina On The Coast, Flipping 101 and Love It or List It. 

Balthazar will continue to make television appearances and executive produce his own on-camera projects. Earlier in his career, he served as co-executive producer of ABC’s daytime talk show The View and oversaw the launch of the fourth hour of NBC’s Today Show with Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb.

“We are long-time fans of Brian’s work, both on screen and off,” Glass said in a statement. “He’s a respected producer, determined executive and inspiring creative. We are honored to have him hang his banner at GEG.”

“Nancy is a true tour-de-force in the entertainment industry,” Balthazar added. “She’s always been a groundbreaking producer and collaborative partner, and I know that we will create compelling and buzzworthy television together. My time at HGTV was a joy and I can’t wait, as the home category has been my lifelong passion, to produce exciting new projects for them.”

