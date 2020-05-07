Netflix exec Sarah Bremner boards Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks

Veteran executive and producer Sarah Bremner has been named as president of Ava DuVernay‘s ARRAY Filmworks.

Effective June 1, Bremner (pictured) will be responsible for overseeing all creative for the Los Angeles-based film collective’s expanding feature film and TV portfolio dedicated to amplifying films made by women and people of color.

Bremner will sit alongside ARRAY’s overall leadership team that includes 13th filmmaker DuVernay and Tilane Jones, who was appointed as ARRAY president last August.

Prior to joining ARRAY, the UK-born Bremner served as one of the founding executives of Netflix’s original film initiative. She exited her post at the streaming behemoth earlier this month, according to various news reports.

During her five-year tenure at Netflix, Bremner managed the development and production of such films as the upcoming Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and The White Tiger, as well as previous narrative releases that included the Academy Award-nominated The Two Popes and Bright.

Bremner has previously held creative roles at A&E Studios, Exclusive Media and Paramount Pictures. She began her entertainment career at Nina Jacobson’s Color Force.

“In Sarah we have found a leader with exceptional ability who is deeply committed to our inclusive storytelling mission,” said DuVernay in a statement. “With experience in both film and television, a strong command of the substance of our work, and a style that focuses on collaboration, she will be a wonderful addition to ARRAY Filmworks and the overall ARRAY leadership team.”

Founded in 2012, the multi-platform media company currently operates a trio of branded entertainment entities that encompass ARRAY Releasing, ARRAY Creative Campus, and ARRAY Filmworks, in partnership with ARRAY Alliance, the non-profit founded in 2018 by DuVernay.