Spun Gold, C5 team for Paul Merton comedy special

UK broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned a one-off special documentary from London-headquartered Spun Gold TV featuring British comedian and television presenter Paul Merton.

In Paul Merton’s Comic Heroes (1 x 120 minutes, w/t), the comedian will highlight the stories and work of England’s greatest comics, ranging from Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy, to Victoria Wood and Jo Brand.

“It’s a pleasure to bring some of the best comedians of the past 100 years out of retirement and into your homes for a fantastic fun-filled festival of laughter,” said Merton in a statement.

“Paul will reunite viewers will some of their favorite comedians and clips, as well as uncovering hidden treasures in a programme which will be lots of fun and bring us joy – the perfect commission for these difficult times,” added Daniela Neuman, managing director of Spun Gold TV.

Paul Merton’s Comic Heroes is executive produced by Lee Connolly and produced by Sue Andrew. It was commissioned by C5 factual entertainment commissioning editor Greg Barnett, and is being distributed by All3Media International.