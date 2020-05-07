Docs

Spun Gold, C5 team for Paul Merton comedy special

UK broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned a one-off special documentary from London-headquartered Spun Gold TV featuring British comedian and television presenter Paul Merton. In Paul Merton’s Comic Heroes (1 x ...
By
May 7, 2020

UK broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned a one-off special documentary from London-headquartered Spun Gold TV featuring British comedian and television presenter Paul Merton.

In Paul Merton’s Comic Heroes (1 x 120 minutes, w/t), the comedian will highlight the stories and work of England’s greatest comics, ranging from Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy, to Victoria Wood and Jo Brand.

“It’s a pleasure to bring some of the best comedians of the past 100 years out of retirement and into your homes for a fantastic fun-filled festival of laughter,” said Merton in a statement.

“Paul will reunite viewers will some of their favorite comedians and clips, as well as uncovering hidden treasures in a programme which will be lots of fun and bring us joy – the perfect commission for these difficult times,” added Daniela Neuman, managing director of Spun Gold TV.

Paul Merton’s Comic Heroes is executive produced by Lee Connolly and produced by Sue Andrew. It was commissioned by C5 factual entertainment commissioning editor Greg Barnett, and is being distributed by All3Media International.

TAGS:
, , ,

Top Stories

  • For Sama
    Documentary

    HBO, PBS lead Peabody noms
    By Barry Walsh
    May 6, 2020
  • Meat the Future
    Documentary

    Hot Docs Festival Online unveils participating titles to launch in late May
    By Daniele Alcinii
    May 5, 2020
  • Glenda Hersh
    Documentary

    Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock ink contract extension with Truly Original
    By Daniele Alcinii
    May 5, 2020
  • RealTalk
    Documentary

    RealTalk: Lifetime, Content Group, IPC execs on the outlook for unscripted
    By Realscreen Staff
    May 4, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , ,
    About The Author
    Barry Walsh is editor and content director for realscreen, and has served as editor of the publication since 2009. With a career in entertainment media that spans two decades, prior to realscreen, he held the associate editor post for now defunct sister publication Boards, which focused on the advertising and commercial production industries. Before Boards, he served as editor of Canadian Music Network, a weekly music industry trade, and as music editor for HMV.com. As content director, he also oversees the development of content for the brand's market-leading events, the Realscreen Summit and Realscreen West, as well as new content initiatives.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search