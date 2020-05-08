Radarscreen
Vice TV’s ‘Vice Versa’ sets Bernie Sanders doc from director Pat McGee
Vice TV is set to premiere the Pat McGee-directed film Bernie Blackout this May as part of its ‘Vice Versa’ independent documentary strand. The 90-minute film, debuting May 13 at 8 ...
By
Jillian Morgan
May 8, 2020