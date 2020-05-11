Discovery UK orders self-shot series starring Gok Wan, Rachel Khoo

Discovery has fortified its factual programming line-up with the commissioning of four lifestyle and entertainment series for its British channels.

Production is currently underway on two new Food Network series starring Rachel Khoo and Gok Wan (pictured), with new series orders for HGTV and TLC set to begin production imminently.

The 8 x 30-minute Gok’s Easy Asian will welcome British audiences into the renowned fashion consultant’s London home as he prepares simple versions of Asian food classics. Each episode of the culinary series will see Wan prepare simple Asian recipes that have become staples in the UK. The series is produced by Sidney Street Productions.

Each episode of Rachel Khoo’s Simple Pleasures (8 x 30 minutes), meanwhile, will join Khoo in her country kitchen as the British cook makes some of her favorite recipes using everyday ingredients. The series is coproduced by Hungry Gap Productions and Peas in a Pot.

Elsewhere, HGTV has ordered the tentatively titled Restoring the Good Life from London producer Angel Eye Media. The 8 x 60-minute series will follow upcycling and design experts Kate Humble, Zoe Pocock and Max McMurdo as they inject much needed love to redesign and reinvention the forgotten objects in our homes.

Finally, TLC has greenlit the 5 x 30-minute Countdown To I Do from Studio 71. The relationship series will catch up with couples one year on from filming the TLC-YouTube series Countdown To I Do, which was self-shot by the wedding parties. The new linear series will revisit the happy couples as they reflect on their special day, the mishaps along the way and their story of love.

All productions will follow detailed COVID-19 filming protocols and a third-party health and safety adviser will review each production.

The four programs were ordered by Clare Laycock, SVP and head of lifestyle and entertainment brands at Discovery UK and Ireland.

Deirdre Dowling, Romy Page and Matt Reid are commissioning executives for Food Network, HGTV and TLC.

“It’s great to be able to innovate and be solution based and nimble in this environment, which the producers we work with do brilliantly,” said Charlotte Reid, Discovery UK’s head of commissioning for lifestyle & entertainment, in a statement. “And we’re especially grateful to our talent on these shows who are often not only letting us into their homes, but often taking on many behind the scenes responsibility and tasks.”