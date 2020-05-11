TV Collective launches #TVCCovid online talks 

The TV Collective has partnered with British broadcasters Channel 4, BBC and ITV, as well as the BFI, to launch virtual sessions that address the unique challenges BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) industry professionals face during COVID-19.

Titled #TVCovid, the online talks kick off with former ITV executive Remy Blumenfeld on May 12 at 1 p.m. on TVC’s Facebook Live and Instagram Live.

Through live talks and Q&As, attendees will receive career advice and ask questions.

The online talks will run through July, and include other speakers, including Fozia Khan, commissioning editor of documentaries for Channel 4; Carl Calum, commissioning executive of short form at BBC3; Satmohan Panesar, commissioning editor of factual entertainment at ITV; Navi Lamba, E4′s digital executive; Kalpana Patel Knight, commissioning editor at BBC, entertainment; Harjeet Chhokar, commissioning editor of factual based in Leeds for Channel 4; and Babita Bahal, head of creative diversity at Channel 4.

“It’s a hugely challenging time for everyone working in these industries right now, especially as we adapt to this new normal,” said Simone Pennant MBE, founder of TVC, in a statement. “While some are adjusting to the new landscape and the opportunities it presents, most BAME workers I speak to, tell me they felt disenfranchised before but now feel more vulnerable than ever. We’re using our platform and network to pull together, to unpick the challenges faced by many BAME workers in our industry, whilst providing a safe space for them to ask frank questions from their perspective. My hope is to use this ‘pause’ to discuss how we can make the industry more inclusive and progressive as we go forward.”