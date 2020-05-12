Critics Choice Real TV Awards winners to be revealed in late June

The second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards will be presented via a “special release” June 29, the Critics Choice Association and non-fiction producers’ organization NPACT announced Tuesday (May 12).

A total of 25 winners will be revealed, including two fan-voted awards and two peer-voted awards.

The Impact Award, which last year went to Leah Remini for her A&E Network series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, will also be presented.

The deadline to submit for the awards is Friday (May 15) through the Real TV Awards website. The nominees will be announced June 8.

Shows are eligible for nomination if at least six episodes premiered between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 to at least 50% of the total potential U.S. television market.

“As we continue to settle into our new normal, we are turning to television for information, inspiration and, most of all, entertainment,” Ed Martin, CCA TV branch president, said in a statement. “Ratings continue to rise, schedules continue to shift, and sports continue to be missed, but the one thing that remains the same is the popularity of unscripted programming in all of its forms, from documentary to competition to lifestyle and more. We are honored to celebrate the best in those categories for a second consecutive year.”

Michelle Van Kempen, NPACT interim GM, added: “While it is, no doubt, a tumultuous time, it’s been a pleasure to see the non-fiction production community come together, support and celebrate one another in all the ways social distancing allows. NPACT remains committed to shining a light on the immense quality and diversity of unscripted content and the talent, creativity and ingenuity of the people who make it.”

Bob Bain and Joey Berlin will serve as executive producers. Kempen is executive producer for NPACT.

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards were conceived in 2018 by the CCA (formerly the Broadcast Television Journalists Association) and NPACT to offer a large-scale awards platform for the unscripted genre.

The awards celebrate programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, and also recognize industry leaders with special awards highlighting career achievements.

CCA will monitor all awards submissions and select the nominees in all competitive categories. NPACT will lead the selection of non-competitive discretionary awards.

A blue-ribbon nominating committee made up of CCA members with expertise in non-fiction, unscripted and reality programming will determine the nominees.