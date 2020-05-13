Extra: GRB Studios picks up unscripted titles; HBO Max gets into “The Dog House”

GRB strikes deal for unscripted series

Content studio and global distribution company GRB Studios has acquired two original unscripted series for international distribution.

Turquoise Fever and Handcrafted America (pictured) were both originally produced by general entertainment television network INSP, and distributed by Imagicomm Entertainment.

For three generations, the Otteson family has been unearthing turquoise buried beneath the barren Great Basin Desert north of Las Vegas. Turquois Fever (7 x 60 minutes) follows the clan as they battle inhospitable conditions and “intense” dangers from their base operation in Tonopah, Nevada — from detonating explosives to handling pressure from international buyers.

Elsewhere, GRB Studios has acquired season one (13 x 30 minutes; 1 x 60 minutes), two (13 x 30 minutes) and three (13 x 30 minutes; 2 x 60 minutes) of Handcrafted America.

Host Jill Wagner (Wipeout; Teen Wolf) travels the country meeting talented artisans. In each episode, the craftsmen — from leatherworkers to luthiers, bladesmiths to bootmakers – share their process, lives, heritage and motivation for their work.

HBO Max acquires The Dog House

WarnerMedia’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service HBO Max has acquired the U.S. streaming rights to British animal rescue series The Dog House from All3Media International.

Produced by Five Mile Films for British pubcaster Channel 4, the eight-part docuseries follows the 60-person team at Wood Green, the animals charity in Cambridgeshire, as they work to care for and rehabilitate neglected dogs and find them new homes. The series utilizes fixed-rig cameras to follow the dogs from the moment they arrive at Wood Green all the way to their new “furever” homes.

The Dog House will be available on HBO Max in the U.S. beginning July 30.

New Zealand’s TVNZ and Australia’s Network 10 have secured TV rights to the first season, while Canada’s CBC has acquired the first season as well as the recently commissioned sophomore season at pre-sale. In addition, Société Radio-Canada has inked digital rights to season one.

Broadcast rights to the series have also been picked up by VRT for Flemish Belgium, SVT in Sweden, Yleisradio Oy-TV1 in Finland, TV2 in Denmark and Sýn hf for Iceland.

All3Media International currently has deals for The Dog House under discussion in France, Sweden, Finland and Portugal.

Keshet 12 orders up more MasterChef in Israel

Israeli broadcaster Keshet 12 has snapped up six more seasons of global culinary format smash MasterChef from global producer and distributor Endemol Shine Group.

Under terms of the deal, Keshet 12 will add seasons nine through 14 to its broadcast portfolio. Season eight was the fourth most watched series on Israeli TV in 2019, with an average rating of 20.5% and share of 33.6%, according to Endemol Shine Group.

Created by Franc Roddam, MasterChef first launched in 1990 in the UK and aired for more than a decade on the BBC. The series was revived for the British pubcaster in 2005, with Australia adapting the format in 2009. MasterChef Australia launched later that year as the “highest rated show in Australian history.”

In 2019, MasterChef enjoyed its most successful year to date with 53 productions across 35 markets.

The deal was brokered by Endemol Shine International sales director Robin Pollok.

With files from Jillian Morgan and Daniele Alcinii