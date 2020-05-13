Red Arrow Studios Int’l exec Bo Stehmeier to return to Off the Fence as co-CEO

Red Arrow Studios International sales head Bo Stehmeier is joining non-fiction producer-distributor Off the Fence, part of ZDF Enterprises, in 2021 as CEO in a joint capacity with company founder Ellen Windemuth.

Stehmeier has worked in purchasing and sales at TVF International, Zodiak Media and Optomen. He first worked at Off the Fence in 2007, where he was responsible for global sales. In 2016, Stehmeier was appointed to head world sales at Red Arrow Studios International and has served as president since January 2019.

Interim co-CEO Ralf Rueckauer will shift focus to his work as VP of ZDFE.unscripted at ZDF Enterprises.

“We are very pleased to have been able to secure the services of Bo Stehmeier for this position. He is not only an internationally recognized and well-networked marketing and sales expert, but also someone who, from many years of previous experience with Off the Fence, knows the company and its range of programs very well,” said Fred Burcksen, president and CEO of ZDF Enterprises and chairman of the supervisory board of Off The Fence, in a statement. “Together with Ellen Windemuth and the committed, international sales and production team, he will guide Off the Fence safely into the future.”

Stehmeier added: “The OTF team has readied the company for exponential growth, perfectly timed for the imminent renaissance of non-scripted. I am truly excited to reconnect with my factual entertainment roots and to co-pilot this studio during such exciting times.”

James Baker, president & Co-CEO of Red Arrow Studios, said of Stehmeier’s departure: “Bo has made a tremendous contribution to Red Arrow’s TV distribution business over the last five years. We look forward to continuing to work with him throughout 2020 until he leaves us at the end of the year, and wish him all the best for the future.”