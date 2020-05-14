Extra: Magnify Media sells “Fittest Family”; A+E Networks Int’l, DPG Media strike deal

Fittest Family heads to Sweden

UK distributor Magnify Media has secured its sixth format deal for RTÉ reality series Fittest Family, produced by Kite Entertainment.

Swedish broadcaster SVT will premiere the 8 x 60-minute adaptation of the Irish format (pictured), produced by Jarowskij Productions, in the third quarter.

As production has now resumed in Sweden, subject to certain protocols, the Swedish iteration of Fittest Family will be recorded on a “re-devised” set and features “specially adapted tasks.”

The new SVT series, to be hosted by Swedish Olympic sprinter Susanna Kallur and sports host André Pops, will see seven families compete against each other for the title of ‘Sweden’s Strongest Family.’

Chilevision aired the first international version of the format in early 2019 followed by a string of European broadcasters, including Germany’s Sat 1, Hungary’s TV2, Croatia’s RTL Croatia and Slovenia’s Planet TV.

Slovenia’s Planet TV has also optioned the rights to the Balkan region, including Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Macedonia.

DPG Media picks up A+E Networks titles

A+E Networks International is increasing its presence in Belgium via a deal with DPG Media.

DPG has picked up all English-speaking seasons of Seven Year Switch, Marrying Millions and Bride & Prejudice to air on its Vitaya channel.

The deal, which includes five TV movies, marks A+E’s biggest with DPG to date.

Bride & Prejudice follows unconventional couples on their way to the altar as they face criticism from loved ones who refuse to give their blessing and set aside personal prejudices about race, religion, class or sexuality.

Relationship docu-format Marrying Millions, meanwhile, chronicles couples where half of each has extreme wealth and the other does not. Before the couples can fully commit to each other, they must immerse themselves in each other’s worlds.

Finally, the Seven Year Switch sees couples swap partners for two weeks to see what life is like living with a stranger that appears to have the qualities these individuals feel they are missing in their current relationships.

South Africa’s VIA orders Dating In Reverse

South African Afrikaans-language lifestyle channel VIA has commissioned Dating in Reverse from ITV Studios-owned Armoza Formats.

Created by Volley Formats, Shenhar Productions and Daniella Slavik, the format sees two singletons get to know each other by experiencing a “relationship’s most meaningful milestones” in reverse.

In just one day the couple will move backward through major life events — from the marital bed to the wedding reception, from the first family get-together to the first weekend getaway – providing a “peek” into their future life together.

In the end, each couple will decide whether or not they’re willing to show up for their “first date.”