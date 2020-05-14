HGTV orders first self-shot series “Design At Your Door”

HGTV has commissioned its first fully self-shot home renovation series Design At Your Door.

Produced by JV Productions, Design At Your Door will feature 16 homeowners as they take on design projects with virtual help from myriad HGTV stars.

The participating families, which includes first responders and other essential front-line workers, will receive a specially curated box of décor elements at their doorstep. Each family will then receive virtual coaching from 10 of HGTV’s design experts for their customized design plan.

HGTV stars providing design assistance include My Lottery Dream Home‘s David Bromstad, HGTV Smart Home 2020‘s Tiffany Brooks, Bargain Mansion‘s Tamara Day, Fixer to the Fabulous‘ Dave and Jenny Marrs, A Very Brady Renovation‘s Marueen Mccormick and Eve Plumb, One of a Kind‘s Grace Mitchell, Build Me Up‘s Orlando Soria and Windy City Rehab‘s Alison Victoria.

The homeowners will document their own design process, from converting a forgotten storage area into a playroom to upgrading a bonus space into a home office and media room.

The series is executive produced by Courtney Campbell, Kirk Hipkiss, and David DeAngelis for JV Productions.

Design At Your Door launches on June 11 at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

“In Design At Your Door, our home renovation stars are faced with a unique challenge—designing a space they’ll never see in person and virtually coaching novices to express a personalized design vision,” said HGTV president Jane Latman in a statement. “Once the homeowners open their design boxes, it’s game on as they unleash their creativity and get that makeover done without outside hands-on assistance.”