Netflix, Sky Crime pick up Znak & Co. true crime docuseries

Znak & Co.-produced docuseries A Killer Uncaged has been commissioned by British pay-TV channel Sky Crime and Netflix.

The three-part series will premiere on Sky Crime on June 28. It will screen on Netflix later this summer as I Am A Killer: Released, falling under the streamer’s I Am A Killer banner also created by the Los Angeles- and London-based producer.

Shot on location in Texas and produced over a three-year period, the documentary follows Dale Wayne Sigler, who 30 years ago, was sentenced to death for a murder he admitted to committing.

Now, three decades on, having spent more than half his life behind bars, Sigler is not only off death row but about to be released back into a “world he hardly recognizes.”

Viewers will witness Sigler leave prison into the custody of Carole, the 70-year-old prison pen pal he barely knows. As Sigler begins to adjust to life on the outside, he addresses the life he took as well as the one he lost, in addition to revealing his true motive for committing the crime.

Natalka Znak, executive producer for Znak & Co., said in a statement: ”As we continue to build on the recent success of our factual output, this particular film marks the next stage in our evolution into feature documentary makers. It was a three-year labor of love, and the results are extraordinary thanks to our very talented team led by head factual Danny Tipping.”

The documentary is a co-production of Sky Crime, Netflix and Znak & Co. Executive producers include Tipping, Ned Parker and Znak for Znak & Co. The film was directed by Itamar Klasmer.