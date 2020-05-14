Zinc Media launches employee support initiatives for contending with COVID-19 crisis

London-based content producer Zinc Media Group has launched two employee support initiatives to aid staff through the current COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The UK factual superindie has rolled out the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and the Mental Health First Aid initiative to its more than 160 employees across its five sites in Aberdeen, Belfast, Glasgow, London, Manchester and Bristol.

Zinc Media is home to six factual television production brands including Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Reef and Tern Television. The group also houses marketing communications agency, Zinc Communicate.

The EAP program is designed to assist workers with personal and professional problems that could impact their home or work lives, health and general wellbeing.

According to a release from Zinc Media, the program offers several services that include counseling, critical incident and trauma support, mental health support, rent and landlord advice, bereavement support, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), medical information and occupational health advice. Also on It also offers access to both financial and legal specialists.

The Mental Health First Aid initiative, meanwhile, will help Zinc employees explore “how to build, and maintain, good mental fitness.”

The scheme will be run in small groups to help participants learn how to manage their mental health while developing an action plan devoted to self-care.

“We are acutely aware that the current period is a very stressful time for all our staff,” said Katie O’Callaghan (pictured), human resources director at Zinc Media, in a statement. “The current COVID-19 situation has impacted everyone in its own way – from those suffering bereavement, or juggling home schooling and childcare with work, to others who are caring for sick or elderly relatives. Whatever their situation, we are keen to support all our staff at this difficult time.”

O’Callaghan added: “We are all facing huge changes in our lives, which can combine to create uncertainty, fear and anxiety. It’s become clear that the UK will not be returning to a pre-COVID normal life for quite a long time. Ahead of us lies a lengthy period of change as we adapt every area of our lives to a post-COVID world, with all sorts of unforeseen circumstances ahead. These initiatives are designed to support our entire team, right across the UK.”